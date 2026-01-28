Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Lily Collins celebrates ‘one whole year’ with daughter Tove in heartfelt post

‘Emily in Paris’ star Lily Collins shares glimpses from her little girl’s milestone first birthday

  • By Sidra Khan
Lily Collins celebrates ‘one whole year’ with daughter Tove in heartfelt post
Lily Collins celebrates ‘one whole year’ with daughter Tove in heartfelt post

Lily Collins is ringing in her little girl’s special milestone.

The Emily in Paris star on Tuesday, January 27, turned to Instagram to share an adorable post, offering fans peeks into the vibrant and cozy celebrations as she marked her daughter, Tove’s, first birthday.

Collin’s gallery opened with a cute snap, featuring her baby girl, wearing light-colored pyjamas and facing away from the camera, sitting and playing inside a small playpen filled with colorful plastic balls.

The photo also showed a cozy indoor birthday décor, giving a warm vibe, including a vintage wooden cabinet adorned with adorable string of letters that spelt “HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

In the next frame, Tove can be seen looking outside a window with a birthday cake decorated with raspberries and “1” number candle behind her on a table.

The carousel also included an image showing a variety of gifts set on a sofa, while letters “ONE” hanging on a string on a window.

Alongside the carousel, Lily Collins penned a loving message, reading, “One whole year with our little T. We adore you beyond words. You’ve completely changed our lives in every single way and continue to surprise us every single day."

"Celebrating you with all of your favorite things and more love than we ever knew existed. Happy 1st birthday, sweet Tove. We can’t wait for all the new adventures to come," she added.

Lily Collins welcomed her first and only child, daughter Tove Jane McDowell, with husband, Charlie McDowell, on January 31, 2025, via surrogacy.

Beckham family turmoil to be uncovered in new documentary?
Beckham family turmoil to be uncovered in new documentary?
North West quietly fires back at comments about her black grills
North West quietly fires back at comments about her black grills
Angelina Jolie's finances in jeopardy as legal war with Brad Pitt turns ugly
Angelina Jolie's finances in jeopardy as legal war with Brad Pitt turns ugly
Taylor Swift to skip 2026 Grammys performance amid wedding plans
Taylor Swift to skip 2026 Grammys performance amid wedding plans
Stephen Colbert reveals his feelings as he announces ‘Late Show’s’ final date
Stephen Colbert reveals his feelings as he announces ‘Late Show’s’ final date
'It Ends with Us' author threatened to skip premiere if Justin Baldoni attended?
'It Ends with Us' author threatened to skip premiere if Justin Baldoni attended?
Hailey Bieber hit by blow as her loved one lands in shocking legal trouble
Hailey Bieber hit by blow as her loved one lands in shocking legal trouble
Kanye West breaks silence on his controversial apology: 'It went too far'
Kanye West breaks silence on his controversial apology: 'It went too far'
Nicola Peltz shares first post amid escalating Beckham family drama
Nicola Peltz shares first post amid escalating Beckham family drama
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi spark another controversy amid obsession claims
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi spark another controversy amid obsession claims
Ryan Reynolds’ rep pushes back on backlash over unsealed texts
Ryan Reynolds’ rep pushes back on backlash over unsealed texts
Marilyn Manson sexual assault case revived amid new California law
Marilyn Manson sexual assault case revived amid new California law

Popular News

Prince Harry faces health crisis amid UK legal battles: 'barely sleeping'

Prince Harry faces health crisis amid UK legal battles: 'barely sleeping'
an hour ago
Riteish Deshmukh mourns Ajit Pawar death: ‘Terribly heartbroken’

Riteish Deshmukh mourns Ajit Pawar death: ‘Terribly heartbroken’
2 hours ago
Barron Trump 'oddity' for NYU students? A look inside his secret college life

Barron Trump 'oddity' for NYU students? A look inside his secret college life
2 hours ago