Lily Collins celebrates ‘one whole year’ with daughter Tove in heartfelt post

Lily Collins is ringing in her little girl’s special milestone.
The Emily in Paris star on Tuesday, January 27, turned to Instagram to share an adorable post, offering fans peeks into the vibrant and cozy celebrations as she marked her daughter, Tove’s, first birthday.
Collin’s gallery opened with a cute snap, featuring her baby girl, wearing light-colored pyjamas and facing away from the camera, sitting and playing inside a small playpen filled with colorful plastic balls.
The photo also showed a cozy indoor birthday décor, giving a warm vibe, including a vintage wooden cabinet adorned with adorable string of letters that spelt “HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”
In the next frame, Tove can be seen looking outside a window with a birthday cake decorated with raspberries and “1” number candle behind her on a table.
The carousel also included an image showing a variety of gifts set on a sofa, while letters “ONE” hanging on a string on a window.
Alongside the carousel, Lily Collins penned a loving message, reading, “One whole year with our little T. We adore you beyond words. You’ve completely changed our lives in every single way and continue to surprise us every single day."
"Celebrating you with all of your favorite things and more love than we ever knew existed. Happy 1st birthday, sweet Tove. We can’t wait for all the new adventures to come," she added.
Lily Collins welcomed her first and only child, daughter Tove Jane McDowell, with husband, Charlie McDowell, on January 31, 2025, via surrogacy.