Kanye West breaks silence on his controversial apology: 'It went too far'

Kanye West recently broke silence on his controversial apology over his antisemitic remarks made in the past.
West, now known as Ye, during an interview with Vanity Fair on Tuesday, January 27, backed his recent apology and denied that it was not "about reviving" his career or an attempt to do damage control ahead of his album release, Bully.
According to the 48-year-old rapper, the apology is for him and isn’t about reviving his commerciality.
West claimed that his apology ad was "because these remorseful feelings were so heavy on my heart and weighing on my spirit."
"I owe a huge apology once again for everything that I said that hurt the Jewish and Black communities in particular," said West, adding, "All of it went too far. I look at wreckage of my episode and realize that this isn’t who I am."
For the Gold Digger musician, so many people follow and listen to his every word as a public figure so it’s important that they realise and understand what side of history that he wants to stand on which is one of love and positivity.
The Runaway hitmaker issued a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal on Monday, January 26, in which he specifically apologised to both the Jewish and Black communities.
In the ad, Ye revealed that it happened due to his bipolar disorder, expressing deep regret for his actions.
This is not the first time Kanye West has apologised for his antisemitic remarks.
The controversial rapper first expressed regret in 2023, before taking it back.