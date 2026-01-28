Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Nicola Peltz shares first post amid escalating Beckham family drama

  • By Sidra Khan
Nicola Peltz has shared first post amid the escalating tensions with her in-laws.

After her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, publicly slammed his parents – Victoria and David Beckham – by making scathing claims against them, the Lola actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 27, to send a clear message to her the Beckhams.

In the post, the 31-year-old American actress shared a long string of photos, featuring glimpses from her delightful trip with Brooklyn.

The carousel opens with a loving image of the two, showing them posing in front of a vibrant garden full of lush greenery and colorful flowers.

In the next frame, Nicola can be seen radiating glow in a stylish sky-blue ensemble, while the third features a mirror selfie in which the actress is seen donning a stunning white shirt with a pair of jeans.

As the gallery continues, it showcases several more sweet glimpses from their trip, including her scrumptious breakfast, and walk with her furry pet friend.

With her post, Nicola Peltz also sent a subtle message to her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, showing her that they are unfazed despite the ongoing feud.

For those unfamiliar, Brooklyn Beckham – who has been estranged from his family for months – took to his Instagram stories over a week ago to break silence on the rift with his parents.

In the stories, he made several bombshell claims against his parents, especially slamming Victoria for “hijacking” his first dance with Nicola.

