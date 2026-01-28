Buckingham Palace shares Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn’s video with Queen Camilla

Taylor Swift's famous ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn met Queen Camilla at special screening of Hamnet.
On Tuesday, January 27, Royal Family's official Instagram account released an exciting video from the screening of Maggie O’Farrell’s award-winning novel's film adaptation.
The Instagram video saw Joe - who is playing the titular role in Hamnet shaking hands and posing for the photos with Her Majesty.
For the studded event, hosted by The Queen's Reading Room in partnership with Universal and Focus Features, Camilla wore a chic black outfit with embellishment on the collars and cuffs.
"A story that stays with you long after the final scene," read the caption alongside the video.
"Her Majesty met author Maggie O’Farrell and cast members Joe Alwyn and Jacobi Jupe, who plays the titular role. The Queen also viewed costumes from the film with Costume Designer Malgosia Turzanska," it added.
For the unversed, King Charles' wife launched The Queen’s Reading Room in 2021, "a charity championing the transformative power of literature."
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn - who parted ways in 2023 dated for nearly six years.
The 14-time Grammy winner is now engaged with NFL player, Travis Kelce - whom she began dating in 2023.