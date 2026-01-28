'It Ends with Us' author threatened to skip premiere if Justin Baldoni attended?

Entertainment
  By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

Colleen Hoover's shocking claims about Justin Baldoni surfaces in e newly unsealed records

It Ends with Us author, Colleen Hoover reportedly felt uncomfortable with Justin Baldoni’s presence as she took bold steps at the time of movie premiere.

According to Daily Mail, the newly surfaced email which is part of Blake Lively's legal battle against Baldoni, revealed shocking details regarding the bestselling author and her stance about the movie actor-director.

The sealed documents revealed that Hoover privately urged Sony studio executives to reconsider the 42-year-old actor’s attendance at the 2024 movie adaptation premiere as she was no longer comfortable.

Hoover said that she hoped to attend the premiere, but stopped short of committing, noting that she could not promise to appear if Baldoni and his team were present.

"Am I going to be comfortable if Justin is there? No," she wrote simply.

According to the author of the 2016 novel, she felt concerned by internal conflicts and miscommunication.

"At this point," Hoover wrote, adding, "Things are beyond uncomfortable."

The author also acknowledged that she was torn between showing up and retreating entirely due to the emotional toll.

For the 46-year-old author, her concerns were not about choosing sides, but about protecting herself.

The sealed document shows that Colleen Hoover, who has recently been diagnosed with cancer, concluded closed the message on a kind note, saying that regardless of what happened with It Ends with Us premiere, she would continue to speak positively about the movie publicly.

