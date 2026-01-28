Stephen Colbert reveals his feelings as he announces ‘Late Show’s’ final date

Entertainment
  By Sidra Khan
The countdown to Stephen Colbert’s final show has begun, leaving fans heartbroken.

During his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, January 27, the 61-year-old American comedian and writer shocked fans by announcing the date of final episode of his hit show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Sharing that the fan-favorite late-night talk show will air its last episode on May 21, 2026, the host also reflected on his emotional feelings on the major news.

When Meyers asked Colbert how it feels now that his show is just four months away from its end, The Daily Show host revealed, “It feels real now. It did not feel. I mean, it was real. But now there's four months left. You know these shows are fun to do but what I really love is the people I do with.”

Notably, the date reveal comes six months after Stephen Colbert shocked fans on July 14 by announcing that Paramount Global decided to call the show off after over 30 years.

"We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire 'The Late Show' franchise at that time. We are proud that Stephen called CBS home,” stated CBS in its statement at the time.

They added that the step was "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount."

Stephen Colbert joined The Late Show on September 8, 2015 as the host, succeeding David Letterman following his retirement.

