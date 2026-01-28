Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Angelina Jolie's finances in jeopardy as legal war with Brad Pitt turns ugly

Angelina Jolie's finances are reportedly in jeopardy as her legal war with ex-husband Brad Pitt turned U-turn after the judge’s latest ruling in their ongoing legal battle over French vineyard.

It all started earlier this week when a California-based judge ruled in Pitt’s favour and ordered Jolie to hand over previously undisclosed documents within the next 45 days.

Now, sources in this regard, dished out to Radar Online that the 50-year-old actress is continuing to struggle financially and is "ready for a life that isn't centered" around Hollywood.

A source close to the A-lister actress revealed the reason behind her concern, citing the battle over Chateau Miraval against the 62-year-old actor.

The source dished out that due to the legal bills from her ongoing legal war, which has been continuing since almost six years now, she is down to just one residence in the US.

According to the insiders, the Maria actress is putting that home on the market as well after quietly selling off her apartment in Manhattan's Upper West Side in July 2025.

The confidant shared that the Salt star is now "eyeing several locations abroad".

"She'll be very happy when she's able to leave Los Angeles," it noted, adding that she's "struggling to keep her lifestyle in the city".

It’s worth mentioning here that since 2022, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been locked in Intense legal war over their stake in Château Miraval, in Correns, France, they bought in 2011.

