Prince Harry faces health crisis amid UK legal battles: 'barely sleeping'

Prince Harry is believed to be suffering from serious health crisis amid his ongoing legal wars in the UK.
The Duke of Sussex has been fighting two major battles in his home country - privacy invasion lawsuit against Associated Newspapers and tax-payers funded security case with the UK Home Office.
Now, as King Charles' estranged son waits for favourable ruling in both the cases, source are claiming that he is facing immense pressure both emotionally and mentally.
An insider told Star Magazine, "Harry’s a wreck right now, he’s acting and feeling like the weight of the world’s on his shoulders."
The source also claimed that besides Harry's ongoing battles, he is also struggling because of his ongoing feud with brother Prince William and father's health crisis amid cancer.
"The fact he’s got very few friends and rumored money troubles, it’s no wonder he’s a wreck," added the insider.
As per the source close to the Duke, "Harry is barely sleeping. He’s consumed by worry."
This update came just days after Harry took the witness stand in his London's High Court to testify against the UK publishers.
After returning to the US - where he lives with his wife since leaving the UK in 2020, Harry joined his wife, Meghan Markle for the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, January 24 for the premiere of their new Girls Scouts documentary, Cookie Queens.