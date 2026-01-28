Zakir Khan explains health reasons for extended break from comedy

Zakir Khan has revealed that he is stepping back from comedy after being diagnosed with genetic illnesses, admitting that years of overwork have taken a toll on his body.
While conversing with Gulf News, the comedian explained the health reasons behind his break, noting that several of the issues are genetic.
“I need to take care of my health. There are certain genetic illnesses in my family that tend to surface after a particular age. On top of that, I’ve damaged my body myself, sleeping for just two hours and then going on to meet thousands of people. Because the moment you land in a city, you immediately start meeting people,” Zakir said.
He discussed his success sharing that he felt responsible as he is first in his family to achieve success on such a large scale.
“When you keep your foot on the accelerator for ten straight years, the body is bound to take a hit. So I initially thought I’d manage health alongside work. But last year, when we were in the US, I realised that it wouldn’t be possible to do both together. That’s when I made this decision,” Zakir added.
The comedian announced an extended hiatus from comedy at his Hyderabad show, part of the ongoing Papa Yaar tour.
Zakir revealed that his break could stretch over several years and may last until 2028, 2029, or even 2030, once he has fulfilled his existing commitments.