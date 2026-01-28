Arijit Singh’s retirement triggers emotional meme frenzy on social media

Trending
With his unexpected retirement from playback singing, Arijit Singh has left a void in his fans’ hearts.

On Tuesday, January 27, the Tum Hi Ho singer ignited a chaos online by announcing his retirement from playback singing at the age of 38.

“Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” he penned in his Instagram post.

The announcement soon caught fans’ attention, sparking a buzz among them, along with a massive emotional meme frenzy.

Social media users who grew up listening to Arijit Singh’s love and heartbreak tracks expressed their feelings through their emotional memes.

Fans’ reactions:

Taking to X, one of the users retweeted Arijit Singh’s tweet, writing, “Arijit used to make us cry with his songs, now he has started making us cry with his posts too.”

“IF Arijit Singh’s retirement turns out to be a ‘marketing stunt’ istg mere trust issues ka thikana nahi rahega,” another stated.

A third hilariously requested, “Arijit please Singh!”

“Man Indians were preparing themselves for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retirement but #Arijit Singh retirement came out of syllabus,” one more reacted.

“In the chaos of autotune, Arijit was like a soothing river bank of 21st century. Love you #arijitsingh,” wrote a user on X.

