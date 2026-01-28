Asim Azhar enjoys full circle moment with return to ‘Pakistan Idol’ as judge

Asim Azhar is basking in the success of his soaring career!
The Meri Zindagi Hai Tu crooner took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 27, to express his joy as he completed a full circle moment.
While celebrating his return to Pakistan Idol as a judge, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter and musician, in his post, took a trip down memory lane, looking back to his debut on the show as a guest performer back in 2014.
“Where to begin. I appeared on Pakistan Idol in 2014 as a guest performer after someone else ditched the show at the last minute. As a 17 year old then, if you would tell me i’d be called back as a judge, i’d be like abay chal,” he penned while beginning the caption.
Asim continued, “but i guess here we are. so honoured & had so much fun at @pakistanidol_ this weekend. and thank you @aryanaveed_ for putting me on spot and making me sing my all time favourite pakistani pop song. love you @faakhirmehmood_official & love to all the contestants. You’re all stars and i cant wait to see you all represent Pakistan.”
Concluding the statement with a quip, the Tera Woh Pyar singer added, “and yes. it was all 100% live. They say, sing so well that everyone says it’s a lip sync.”
About Asim Azhar:
Born on October 29, 1996, Asim Azhar is a Pakistani singer, songwriter, musician, and actor, who kicked off his career in music on YouTube by reprising contemporary Western songs.
His hit tracks include, Jo Tu Na Mila, Ghalat Fehmi, Tera Woh Pyar, Sinf E Aahan, Radd, Dil Haara, Teriyaan, and Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.