  By Javeria Ahmed
Margot Robbie offers quiet support to Victoria Beckham amid family rift

The 'Barbie' star showed support during the 'Wuthering Heights' promo tour

Margot Robbie has offered a subtle show of solidarity with Victoria Beckham, stepping out in her designs.

During the Wuthering Heights promo tour amid reports of family tensions, the Barbie star sported the dress designed by the Spice Girl alum.

On Tuesday her stylist Andrew Mukamal shared snaps of her in two stylish outfits from the designer, Victoria.

In her one look, Robbie donned a white feathered mini dress from Victoria's 2026 spring/summer collection.

While in another the feather theme continued with a black corset and wide leg trousers.

She styled her outfit with stylish dark shades to the look as she posed up a storm for the cameras at yet another promotional event.

At the promotional event, Robbies was accompanied by her hero hunk Jacob Elordi.

Notably, Robbie’s gesture of support came amid the Beckhams having been hit with a tense estrangement with their son Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 31, for months now.

On last Monday, Brooklyn released a shock statement saying he doesn't want to reconcile with his family.

To note, the Beckhams have remained silent since the influencer accused his family of valuing public image over everything else, claiming he found “peace and relief” with Nicola after years of anxiety.

He also alleged that Victoria backed out of designing Nicola’s wedding dress at the last minute and later “hijacked” their first dance at the wedding.

