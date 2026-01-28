Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Graham Norton reveals Taylor Swift's shocking rule for her wedding guests

Taylor Swift takes jaw-dropping measure to maintain privacy as she prepares to tie the knot with Travis Kelce

  • By Sidra Khan
Graham Norton reveals Taylor Swift’s shocking rule for her wedding guests
Graham Norton reveals Taylor Swift’s shocking rule for her wedding guests

For her highly anticipated wedding, Taylor Swift has taken a jaw-dropping privacy measure.

On the January 26 episode of his Wanging On poscast, Graham Norton spilled about the shocking condition the Eras Tour hitmaker has set for her wedding guests as she prepares to walk down the aisle.

While the 62-year-old Irish comedian and broadcasted tried his best to keep his lips sealed regarding the Opalite singer’s nuptials, when co-host Maria McErlane asked him about his “favorite” popstar’s wedding, Norton, without even a second thought, shut down the topic, citing “NDAs” as his reasoning.

For those unversed, Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) is a binding contract between two or more parties that prevents sensitive information from being shared with others.

When McErlane asked, “Who invited you to her wedding!”, The Graham Norton Show host – who is also on Taylor Swift’s wedding guest list – revealed the songstress’s shocking rule for guests, saying, “Ah, lovely Taylor Swift. I can say nothing. I've signed so many NDAs.”

“That is very, very exciting, and I'm very much looking forward to coming with you,” joked Maria McErlane.

Norton immediately fired back, “Over my husband’s dead body,” revealing that he’s taking Jonathan “Jono” McLeod along with him at Swift’s nuptials.

Taylor Swift is reportedly set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Travis Kelce, on June 13, 2026.

