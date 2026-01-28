Beckham family turmoil to be uncovered in new documentary?

The highly anticipated documentary on the on-going feud within the Beckhams is reportedly being explored on a wider level.
According to RTE, a documentary titled, Beckham: Family At War – Untold, will explore the fallout between Victoria and David Beckham with their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham.
The one-off film will be released on Channel 4, portraying the recent public fallout between them.
Moreover, the viewers will get to know the stories from experts in PR, showbiz personalities.
Furthermore, the specific psychologists would also examine the public response and why the feud has hooked the attention of both the UK and globally.
Beckham: Family at War - UNTOLD will drop on Channel 4 at 10pm on Wednesday, January 28.
The newly released documentary comes a week after the eldest of the Beckham family shared a lengthy post on his Instagram story, making a series of bombshell revelations against his parents.
On January 12, Brooklyn Beckham confirmed a long-rumoured rift between him and his parents and accused them of "endlessly" trying to ruin his marriage to Nicola Peltz.
He also claimed that Victoria tried to ruin his and his wife’s first dance after wedding by "hijacking" it.
In one of the statements, the 26-year-old stated, "I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life."
According to Brooklyn Beckham, he grew up with "overwhelming anxiety" that only disappeared after stepping away from his family.