  • By Javeria Ahmed
North West quietly fires back at comments about her black grills

North West subtly fired back at online reactions to her black grills during an Instagram Live.

Taking to Instagram live, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West addressed a comment about her new black grills.

During the Jan. 26 livestream, which was reshared to X, the tween said, "Why is my teeth black? Are we okay?"

Making it clear the accessory was temporary, North said, "I could take them out," ans then she showed her teeth.

To note, North first showed her bold fashion choice on her TikTok back in December, along with face jewelry, which was not confirmed to be real piercings.

She later caught eyes with her numerous finger piercings, first on a Rome outing with Kardashian in September, and then earlier this month when revealing new body modifications.

Last month, she also dropped a TikTok video addressing backlash on her jewelry, writing, "This is for everyone that's mad over a finger piercing."

Kardashian also talked about her parenting style, "I'm just not a judgmental person like that, so I try not to pay attention to it.”

She added, "But, I think that no one knows unless they're in my shoes what I'm dealing with and how we have to manage certain things from the outside world or even close in our life that we have to go through together."

To note, Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West shares four kids, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm.

