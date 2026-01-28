Duffer Brothers set release date for 'Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen' 

After Stranger Things captured fans’ attention massively, the Duffer Brothers' other ominous series, Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, finally got a release date.
On Wednesday, January 28, Netflix confirmed that Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer are set to return to screens with a brand new horror project.
The eerie series includes a star-studded cast, including Camilla Morrone, Adam DiMarco, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ted Levine, Gus Birney, Jeff Willbusch, Karla Crome, and Zlatko Burić.
Notably, Morrone and DiMarco will portray the leading characters as Rachel and Nicky, respectively.
As per the unofficial plot of the drama series, the upcoming project revolves around the lives of an engaged couple, Rachel and Nicky, and their ill-fated wedding.
However, the rest of the plot details are still under wraps.
According to Deadline, the eight episodes of the upcoming horror drama, Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, will premiere on March 26, 2026, on Netflix.
This new show is marked as the second horror drama series by the Duffer Brothers, who recently released Stranger Things Season five in December last year.