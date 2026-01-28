Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Duffer Brothers set release date for 'Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen'

Camilla Morrone and Adam DiMarco will play the lead roles in new series 'Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen'

  • By Fatima Hassan
Duffer Brothers set release date for Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen
Duffer Brothers set release date for 'Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen' 

After Stranger Things captured fans’ attention massively, the Duffer Brothers' other ominous series, Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, finally got a release date.  

On Wednesday, January 28, Netflix confirmed that Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer are set to return to screens with a brand new horror project.

The eerie series includes a star-studded cast, including Camilla Morrone, Adam DiMarco, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ted Levine, Gus Birney, Jeff Willbusch, Karla Crome, and Zlatko Burić.

Notably, Morrone and DiMarco will portray the leading characters as Rachel and Nicky, respectively.

As per the unofficial plot of the drama series, the upcoming project revolves around the lives of an engaged couple, Rachel and Nicky, and their ill-fated wedding.

However, the rest of the plot details are still under wraps.

According to Deadline, the eight episodes of the upcoming horror drama, Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, will premiere on March 26, 2026, on Netflix.

This new show is marked as the second horror drama series by the Duffer Brothers, who recently released Stranger Things Season five in December last year. 

Sabrina Carpenter's fans defend her online after Dax Shepard crosses the line
Sabrina Carpenter's fans defend her online after Dax Shepard crosses the line
Claire Danes recalls emotional turmoil, reveals details about third pregnancy
Claire Danes recalls emotional turmoil, reveals details about third pregnancy
Nicole Kidman breaks internet at 2026 PFW after scoring key fashion role
Nicole Kidman breaks internet at 2026 PFW after scoring key fashion role
Margot Robbie offers quiet support to Victoria Beckham amid family rift
Margot Robbie offers quiet support to Victoria Beckham amid family rift
Graham Norton reveals Taylor Swift’s shocking rule for her wedding guests
Graham Norton reveals Taylor Swift’s shocking rule for her wedding guests
Beckham family turmoil to be uncovered in new documentary?
Beckham family turmoil to be uncovered in new documentary?
North West quietly fires back at comments about her black grills
North West quietly fires back at comments about her black grills
Angelina Jolie's finances in jeopardy as legal war with Brad Pitt turns ugly
Angelina Jolie's finances in jeopardy as legal war with Brad Pitt turns ugly
Taylor Swift to skip 2026 Grammys performance amid wedding plans
Taylor Swift to skip 2026 Grammys performance amid wedding plans
Stephen Colbert reveals his feelings as he announces ‘Late Show’s’ final date
Stephen Colbert reveals his feelings as he announces ‘Late Show’s’ final date
'It Ends with Us' author threatened to skip premiere if Justin Baldoni attended?
'It Ends with Us' author threatened to skip premiere if Justin Baldoni attended?
Lily Collins celebrates ‘one whole year’ with daughter Tove in heartfelt post
Lily Collins celebrates ‘one whole year’ with daughter Tove in heartfelt post

Popular News

Tyson Fury ends retirement, confirms comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov

Tyson Fury ends retirement, confirms comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov
an hour ago
Nicole Kidman breaks internet at 2026 PFW after scoring key fashion role

Nicole Kidman breaks internet at 2026 PFW after scoring key fashion role

4 hours ago
Australian Apple Watch users now receive blood pressure alerts

Australian Apple Watch users now receive blood pressure alerts

2 hours ago