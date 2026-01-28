Claire Danes recalls emotional turmoil, reveals details about third pregnancy

Claire Danes has recalled an the emotional moment she learned about her third pregnancy at the age of 44.
During a conversation with Amy Poehler for Good Hang with Amy Poehler on January 27, the Homeland alum shared her experience, opening up how the good news melted her down.
When asked if she "burst into tears" at the thought of expecting again, the 44-year-old replied "totally."
"I called my OBGYN in convulsive tears. It was a pure like ... meltdown," The Beast in Me actress mentioned.
My So-Called Life star went on to say "None of this was by design. I didn't know it was physically possible. I was 44. And actually, Rowan was very hard-earned. I had to do two rounds of IVF."
Claire, who shares three children with husband Hugh Dance, sons Cyrus, and Rowan, and daughter Shay, previously spoke about the complexities of later-in-life pregnancy on the SmartLess podcast.
Furthermore, she confessed feeling a mix of embarrassment and disbelief, fueled partly by stigma around pregnancy in middle age, as "I was so old when that happened. I was 44,"
She continued that I "didn't think it was possible" to get pregnant by that age.
"I did not foresee this at all. And it was weird. Suddenly, I felt like a funny shame.I was naughty. I had been caught fornicating past the point I was meant to. No, it was weird, and it was like I found an edge that I hadn’t been quite conscious of — like I was going outside of the parameters a little bit."
The Romeo + Juliet actress further shared that she thought her third child would be another boy, but the arrival of a baby girl brought unexpected happiness