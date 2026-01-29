Noah Kahan unveils release date for anticipated 4th album ‘The Great Divide’

Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
The 'Stick Season' singer sparks a frenzy among fans by finally announcing the release date for his upcoming fourth album
By Sidra Khan

Music lovers are rejoicing as Noah Kahan returns to the scene!

The 29-year-old American singer-songwriter turned to his official Instagram account on Wednesday, January 28, to finally announce the release date for his upcoming fourth studio album, sending fans into a frenzy.

In the caption, the Stick Season hitmaker shared that his highly anticipated project, titled The Great Divide, will release in April.

“My 4th album, The Great Divide, will be yours on April 24th, 2026. Pre-order and pre-save at the link in bio. First single out this Friday,” he announced.

On Friday, January 30, the Call Your Mom singer will drop the title track, The Great Divide, from the album.

It is worth mentioning that Kahan has previously played the unreleased song at MGM Music Hall during his one-night-only benefit concert in November 2025.

Fans’ reactions:

Noah Kahan’s thrilling announcement immediately sparked a frenzy among his fans, who flooded the comments with their excited reactions.

“ITS ALMOST HERE YOU GUUUYYSSS. i've been waiting for this for at least 3 years,” penned a first.

Another expressed, “I NEED IT I CANT WAIT AH.”

“What an amazing birthday gift for all us April babies. So proud of you @noahkahanmusic,” a third added.

Meanwhile, a fourth stated, “I’m crying and it’s only Wednesday Noah! can’t wait to hear it and for you to come back to the uk and sing it to us.”

Noah Kahan’s previous album:

Noah Kahan released his most-recent – third studio album – Stick Season, on October 14, 2022.

