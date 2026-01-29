‘It Ends with Us’ star Brandon Sklenar speaks out on Lively-Baldoni texts drama

Brandon Sklenar recently broke silence on the ongoing drama surrounding unsealed texts as part of Blake Lively’s legal fight against her It Ends with Us costar, Justin Baldoni.
According to ET! Sklenar marked his first appearance at UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas over the weened since the messages related to the case were unsealed.
During the event, the 35-year-old actor was asked if he wanted to "clear up" any of what was said in the messages.
The Housemaid actor, in his response, declined to talk about, saying, "Nah." He said that flashing a brief yet awkward smile.
Brandon Sklenar’s interview comes amid his and Lively’s text messages were unsealed in court as evidence amid her ongoing legal battle in which she accused It Ends with Us actor-director of sexual harassment.
Sklenar’s messages revealed his apparent support for the 38-year-old actress while discussing the 42-year-old actor.
While discussing her experience working with Baldoni, Lively could be seen telling Sklenar that they had each put together separate cuts of the movie.
Moreover, in the texts, the 1923 actor appeared to reassure the Gossip Girl actress that her version would ultimately be selected.
The trial of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is set for May 18, 2026.