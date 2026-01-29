Charity Pierce, ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ star, breathes her last at 50

Charity Pierce has passed away.
On Wednesday, January 28, TMZ reported that Pierce, best known for appearing on TLC’s My 600-lb Life, died at the age of 50.
According to a source close to her, she breathed her last on Tuesday, January 27, at 1:20 AM, surrounded by her loved ones.
The outlet reported that Charity Pierce spent about two months in hospice care due to her medical conditions, including lymphedema and fluid buildup in her lungs.
However, no official cause of death has yet been revealed.
Taking to Facebook, Pierce’s daughter, Charly Jo, penned an emotional tribute as she announced her death.
“I wasn’t going to post about this. But … the calling and texting is making my head feel like it’s on fire. Almost all immediate family knows so, my mom passed away today. She’s up with her momma and brother and sister and she’s finally at peace,” she stated.
Charly added, “Charity fly high momma. I hope you know how much I love you and how grateful I was to be able to be by your side while you took your last breath.”
Who was Charity Pierce?
Charity Pierce gained widespread attention with her appearance on My 600-lb Life Season 3, where her journey battling severe obesity, health complications, and emotional trauma.
Before seeking professional help and guidance, she weighed nearly 800 pounds.