Nicki Minaj boldly backs President Trump at high-profile summit: ‘No. 1 fan’

  By Sidra Khan
The 'Starships' rapper declares herself President Donald Trump's 'No. 1 fan' at Treasury Department-hosted summit in Washington

Nicki Minaj is voicing her support for President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, January 28, the 43-year-old Trinidadian rapper and singer-songwriter made a headline-making statement during her appearance at a high-profile summit hosted by Treasury Department.

Taking over the stage, the Starships rapper proudly expressed her support for the president, declaring herself his “No. 1 fan.”

“I will say that I am probably the president’s No. 1 fan. And that’s not going to change,” she told the crowd, adding, “The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more, and it’s going to motivate all of us to support him more.”

The Side to Side singer continued, "We're not going to let them get away with bullying him and the smear campaigns. It's not going to work, OK? He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him.”

Notably, back in 2020, Nicki Minaj stated that she would not “jump on the Donald Trump bandwagon.” However, for the past few years she has publicly been showing her support for him.

At the event, President Trump also heaped praise on the rapper, describing her as the “greatest and most successful female rapper in history.”

“I just think she’s great. I didn’t know Nicki, and I’ve been hearing over the years she’s a big Trump supporter, or Trump fan. And she took a little heat on occasion because her community isn’t necessarily a Trump fan,” he stated.

The president also thanked Nicki Minaj for donating “hundreds of thousands of dollars” into the Trump accounts.

