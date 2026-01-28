Henry Cavill drops first 'dope' look of his upcoming film 'Highlander' reboot  

Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
Henry Cavill has officially dropped the first look at his highly anticipated movie, Highlander reboot.    

Months after his painful leg injury, The Witcher star took to his Instagram account to share the joyful update on his upcoming film.   

The 42-year-old British actor, whose complete name is Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill, also shared the poster from the action-packed project.   

In the viral poster, the Man of Steel actor is reportedly playing an intense character of Connor MacLeod in the Highlander reboot. 

"Happy First Look for Highlander! This has been quite the journey for me, which I'll tell you all about when the time is right, but it's a special moment to be able to share this. I hope you enjoy. #Highlander," Cavill stated in the caption.

In addition to Henry Cavill, the Highlander reboot cast also includes Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Dave Bautista, Marisa Abela and Max Zhang. 

Notably, the upcoming movie is directed by John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski, while produced by Fast & Furious' Neal H. Mortiz and Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions.  

Variety reported that Henry Cavill's role was confirmed in the Highlander reboot back in 2021, and filming has finally started.   

The new movie is expected to be release in theatres in 2027 and 2028.  

