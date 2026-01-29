Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Kim Kardashian addresses deleted Prince Harry, Meghan Markle photos drama

The Skims founder opened up about the so-called 'Photogate' for the first time.

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Kim Kardashian broke her silence after fans noticed photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missing from Kris Jenner’s birthday tribute.

During the conversation on her sister Khloe Kardashian's podcast Khloe In Wonder Land, the Skims founder opened up about the so-called 'Photogate' for the first time.

She clarified that the move was made out of respect rather than any dispute.

“It was really innocent, which is so crazy,” Kim explained.

The Kardashians star said, “Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship.”

She disclosed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had initially given permission for the images taken at Kris Jenner’s lavish birthday bash to be posted.

“We were told that it was totally cool to post,” she claimed.

The mother-of-four continued, “And then after it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day, and they didn't want to be seen at a party, even though it's already up, you know, and then taken down. And then I think they realized, like, ‘Oh, this was so silly.’”

“That was fine, but maybe not partying and dancing on the dance floor or whatever,” Kim noted, adding, “So we took them down to respect Remembrance Day.”

To note, Jenner's birthday celebration took place the night before royals gathered at London's Cenotaph for the annual service.

