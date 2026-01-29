Mark Ruffalo's political remarks spark legal troubles with Disney?

Mark Ruffalo, who has never shied away from speaking his mind on political statements, has apparently landed himself in hot water with Disney.
There has been a lot of speculation about Disney potentially firing the 58-year-old actor, who has been associated with the multinational mass company since 2012.
The online buzz specifically started following Ruffalo’s political remarks at the 2026 Golden Globes.
During his red-carpet appearance, the Now You See Me: Now You Don't actor called out US President, Donald Trump, saying that he couldn’t bullshit when it came to how “not normal” it is to attend a awards ceremony just days after the death of Renee Good.
“It’s for Renee Nicole Good, who was murdered,” Ruffalo said, showing off his pin that read "Be Good" as a tribute to Minneapolis woman who was fatally shot by an ICE agent.
The Mickey 17 performer's remarks went quickly viral on social media, raising questions about his future as Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
However, it seems to be just a speculation as there is no official confirmation from Disney or Marvel Studios about terminating his contract.
As a matter of fact, the Poor Things star is still set to appear in Marvel’s highly anticipated movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is releasing July 31, 2026.
On professional front, Mark Ruffalo will soon join hands with his Avengers co-star Chris Hemsworth in Crime 101, a crime thriller film scheduled to be released on February 13, 2026.