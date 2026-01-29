Jacob Elordi reveals his mystery woman joining him at 2026 Oscars

Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Jacob Elordi will attend this year's Oscar as he’s been nominated for his role in ‘Frankenstein’

Jacob Elordi has finally revealed his mystery woman who will be joining him at 2026 Oscars.

According to the 28-year-old actor, he will be attending the 98th Academy Awards with his mother, Melissa Elordi.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, January 27, Elordi, who has officially become the Oscar-nominee for his role in Frankenstein, revealed, “I promised her when I was 15 that I would take her, so I have to honor that.”

As per the Wuthering Heights actor, his mother was the first one to tell him that he’d been nominated for Best Supporting Actor at this year’s Academy Awards.

"I went to bed, and I was asleep comfortably. And then I heard my mom’s phone ring at like 5 a.m., and then her little feet coming up the stairs," the Saltburn actor recalled adding that her face sort of told him that he had been nominated.

Elsewhere in the interview, Elordi described being an Oscar-nominated actor as his lifelong dream.

“You’re supposed to say, you know, that it doesn’t mean anything and art is subjective and all these things, but it really was a dream of mine,” the Priscilla star concluded.

It’s worth mentioning here that Jacob Elordi will attend the 98th Academy with his mother on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

