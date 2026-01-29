Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Brooklyn Beckham’s ex Hana Cross pulls out of exposé after family drama

Hana Cross canceled her planned exposé on Brooklyn and the Beckhams after facing backlash online

Brooklyn Beckham’s ex, Hana Cross, was reportedly “pressured” to pull out of an exposé about her year with the Beckhams, amid tensions within the family.

As per Dailymail, a source shared that the aspiring chef’s ex-girlfriend Hana Cross canceled her planned exposé on Brooklyn and the Beckhams after facing backlash online.

A source said, “Brooklyn was the black sheep of the family and that would have been her story. There were problems with him and the family even back then.”

The insider added, “Hana wanted to tell her story but she had some heavy messages from the Brooklyn side warning her about being indiscreet, so she thought better of it.”

The former couple were romantically linked together for nearly a year between 2018 and 2019.

During their romance, Cross sat on the front row at Victoria Beckham fashion shows wearing Lady Beckham's designs.

She joined family events and shared a warm moment with Gordon Ramsay and his family, longtime friends of the Beckhams.

At the time of their relationship the Spice Girl alum appreciated her on social media, and Cross posted glimpses of Brooklyn’s family.

Notably, Cross got an offer after Brooklyn issued a lengthy statement on Instagram, accusing his parents of controlling narratives in the press and trying to sabotage his marriage with Nicola Peltz.

