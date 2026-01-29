Rani Mukerji lands in fierce controversy two days before ‘Mardaani 3’ release

Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
  • By Sidra Khan
In a shocking new update, Rani Mukerji has landed herself in hot water.

Just two days before the release of her highly anticipated new movie Mardaani 3, the 47-year-old Indian actress found herself embroiled in a shocking controversy after her latest remarks on household dynamics and gender roles gained traction online.

During her interview with Bollywood Hungama to promote Mardaani 3, Rani shared her stance about the importance of gender dynamics at home, stating that wives should raise their voices on their husbands, sparking outrage among fans.

Noting how a boy’s behavior is shaped by how his father treats his mother, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star said, “I think respect starts at home. Very easily, when you see your mother being ill-treated, it empowers boys to think that if my mother can be treated like this, every other girl can be treated the same way.”

She continued, “I think fathers need to be responsible for how they treat their wives at home, because that’s what a boy grows up seeing. If your mother is treated well, if she’s given respect, boys will understand that women are supposed to be given that respect and that darja in society.”

“So it all starts at home. Even a small thing like a father raising his voice at the mother shouldn’t happen. You know, the mother should raise her voice at the father, that’s how it should be,” the National Film Award winner added.

Jokingly mentioning her filmmaker-producer husband, Aditya Chopra, during the conversation, the Hichki actress said, “And just don’t go and ask my husband what happens to him every day at home.”

Rani Mukerji’s comments ignited outrage among social media users, who slammed her for normalizing raising voice in a relationship.

The controversy has sparked just two days before her film Mardaani 3 releases in cinemas on Friday, January 30, 2026.

