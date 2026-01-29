Kareena Kapoor pens sweetest birthday wish for darling friend Reenaa

Trending
Kareena Kapoor has penned a heartfelt birthday wish for close friend, Reenaa Pillai Gupta on her birthday.

The 45-year-old actress took Instagram on Thursday, January 29, and shared a throwback picture with her best friend.

Calling Gupta darling, Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday darling Reenz."

The Crew actress went on to wrote, "Knowing you always feels like a warm chocolate cake... Torere lie and loin. ok outing @reenz290."

In another throwback photo, the mother of two shared another picture, writing, "I'm so happy our children can carry on our love for food and each other Happy birthday forever friend."

The Buckingham Murders actress’ two snaps come amid her upcoming investigative thriller movie, Daayra.

She announced the movie last year in an Instagram post, writing, "I’ve always said that I’m a director’s actor… and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest directors we have, @meghnagulzar, & alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra let’s do this."

The upcoming movie has been directed Meghna Gulzar. Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The upcoming movie is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2026.

