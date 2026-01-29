Trending
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Imran Abbas makes explosive comment on Tabish Hashmi, Sharjeel Memon’s drama

Imran Abbas backs Tabish Hashmi’s recent video about Karachi situation

  • By Salima Bhutto
Imran Abbas makes explosive comment on Tabish Hashmi, Sharjeel Memon’s drama
Imran Abbas makes explosive comment on Tabish Hashmi, Sharjeel Memon’s drama

Imran Abbas recently made an explosive comment on the on-going drama between Tabish Hashmi and Sharjeel Memon.

While shedding light on the matter, the 42-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story, wrote, "If politicians took Karachi even 1/100th as seriously as they take Tabish Hashmi's joke ( since anyone can tell it wasn't said in a literal sense), they wouldn't be dodging the real issues he was pointing out."

Imran Abbas backs Tabish Hashmi’s recent video about Karachi situation
Imran Abbas backs Tabish Hashmi’s recent video about Karachi situation

Abbas also tagged the comedian turned host at the end of his post.

Imran Abbas’ latest social media post comes after Hashmi expressed disappointment on Karachi’s current situation after Gul Plaza fire incident.

During his programme which airs on GEO TV, Hashmi suggested privatising Karachi, as he said, “If the government realised it could not run PIA and decided to privatise it, then Karachi should also be privatised.

He then added, “We, the people of Karachi Pathan, Baloch, Sindhi, Muhajir, Punjabi, will handle it ourselves.”

Hashmi's remarks were not well received by Memon, who expressed concern over what he called irresponsible commentary targeting Karachi and Sindh.

Without naming Tabish Hashmi directly, the Member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh rejected the remarks as “foolish” and “stupid.”

Sharjeel Memon then noted, “The individual who said this had neither studied constitutional law nor understood Sindh’s historical and geographical importance.”

Imtiaz Ali makes major move for AR Rahman after singer's communal backlash
Imtiaz Ali makes major move for AR Rahman after singer's communal backlash
Bhumi Pednekar lashes out on 6YO’s ‘heinous’ gang-rape by minors in Delhi
Bhumi Pednekar lashes out on 6YO’s ‘heinous’ gang-rape by minors in Delhi
‘Don 3’ fallout leads Farhan Akhtar to eye new project with A-list stars
‘Don 3’ fallout leads Farhan Akhtar to eye new project with A-list stars
Deepika Padukone earns praises from ‘Jawan’ director: ‘Lucky charm’
Deepika Padukone earns praises from ‘Jawan’ director: ‘Lucky charm’
Kareena Kapoor pens sweetest birthday wish for darling friend Reenaa
Kareena Kapoor pens sweetest birthday wish for darling friend Reenaa
Rani Mukerji lands in fierce controversy two days before ‘Mardaani 3’ release
Rani Mukerji lands in fierce controversy two days before ‘Mardaani 3’ release
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Don 3’ gets major update ahead of release
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Don 3’ gets major update ahead of release
Ranveer Singh booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during IFFI
Ranveer Singh booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during IFFI
Are Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola parting ways?
Are Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola parting ways?
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal name of their baby no. 2
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal name of their baby no. 2
Mawra Hocane reacts to her 'Jama Taqseem' stars' touching shout out
Mawra Hocane reacts to her 'Jama Taqseem' stars' touching shout out
Arijit Singh’s retirement: Timeless hits that made him an era-defining voice
Arijit Singh’s retirement: Timeless hits that made him an era-defining voice

Popular News

Aryna Sabalenka reaches fourth consecutive Australian Open final

Aryna Sabalenka reaches fourth consecutive Australian Open final
14 minutes ago
Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for February 2026

Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for February 2026
50 minutes ago
Chappell Roan dominates 2026 Resonator Awards with powerful social message

Chappell Roan dominates 2026 Resonator Awards with powerful social message

2 hours ago