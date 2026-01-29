Imran Abbas makes explosive comment on Tabish Hashmi, Sharjeel Memon’s drama

Imran Abbas recently made an explosive comment on the on-going drama between Tabish Hashmi and Sharjeel Memon.
While shedding light on the matter, the 42-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story, wrote, "If politicians took Karachi even 1/100th as seriously as they take Tabish Hashmi's joke ( since anyone can tell it wasn't said in a literal sense), they wouldn't be dodging the real issues he was pointing out."
Abbas also tagged the comedian turned host at the end of his post.
Imran Abbas’ latest social media post comes after Hashmi expressed disappointment on Karachi’s current situation after Gul Plaza fire incident.
During his programme which airs on GEO TV, Hashmi suggested privatising Karachi, as he said, “If the government realised it could not run PIA and decided to privatise it, then Karachi should also be privatised.
He then added, “We, the people of Karachi Pathan, Baloch, Sindhi, Muhajir, Punjabi, will handle it ourselves.”
Hashmi's remarks were not well received by Memon, who expressed concern over what he called irresponsible commentary targeting Karachi and Sindh.
Without naming Tabish Hashmi directly, the Member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh rejected the remarks as “foolish” and “stupid.”
Sharjeel Memon then noted, “The individual who said this had neither studied constitutional law nor understood Sindh’s historical and geographical importance.”