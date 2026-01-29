Trending
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Don 3’ gets major update ahead of release

Atlee discussed the possibilities of taking over SRK's upcoming film Don 3

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Don 3’ gets major update ahead of release
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Don 3’ gets major update ahead of release

Atlee discussed future collaborations with Shah Rukh Khan and clearing the air on Don 3 rumours.

During the World Pickleball League event , the Jawaan filmmaker was asked to choose the best partner for Pickleball among all the actors he has collaborated with.

Atlee replied, “Shah Rukh sir.”

He went on to explain, “I think all my heroes are great players. But Shah Rukh sir, he’s also into sports, KKR. He’s the inspiration for me basically and… he’s into cinema, he plans for a film, he’s in a shooting schedule, parallely he has some time for his coach, his team, his planning. So I got inspired from him. So that’s why I called him my partner.”

Upon asking about his future collaboration with the Pathaan star, Atlee shared, “I think me and Shah Rukh sir will work on definitely something. But Jawan 2, I personally feel, maybe some years later. Not the immediate next. But definitely me and Shah Rukh sir will look into something when it comes in its flow.”

Discussing the possibilities of taking over Don 3, the filmmaker stated, “Oh oh! That’s a rumour. I also read it. No no, nothing like that.”

In his conversation, he also talked about his reunion with Deepika in Allu Arjun’s film, Atlee shared, “Yeah, she's my lucky charm. This is my second film with Deepika, and she's wonderful to work with. Oh my god! She's just unbelievable. And I think after motherhood, she's starting this film, and you are going to see a very different Deepika for sure.”

At present, the Allu Arjun and Deepika starrer goes by the working title AA22xA.

Ranveer Singh booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during IFFI
Ranveer Singh booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during IFFI
Are Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola parting ways?
Are Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola parting ways?
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal name of their baby no. 2
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal name of their baby no. 2
Mawra Hocane reacts to her 'Jama Taqseem' stars' touching shout out
Mawra Hocane reacts to her 'Jama Taqseem' stars' touching shout out
Arijit Singh’s retirement: Timeless hits that made him an era-defining voice
Arijit Singh’s retirement: Timeless hits that made him an era-defining voice
'Dill Mill Gaye' co-stars Karan Wahi, Jennifer Winget to tie the knot?
'Dill Mill Gaye' co-stars Karan Wahi, Jennifer Winget to tie the knot?
Sehar Khan talks painful yet powerful journey in 'Aik Aur Pakeezah'
Sehar Khan talks painful yet powerful journey in 'Aik Aur Pakeezah'
Karan Wahi breaks silence on wedding rumours with Jennifer Winget
Karan Wahi breaks silence on wedding rumours with Jennifer Winget
Emraan Hashmi speaks out on ditching his bold image
Emraan Hashmi speaks out on ditching his bold image
Shreya Ghoshal, Imran Abbas lead celeb reactions to Arijit Singh’s retirement
Shreya Ghoshal, Imran Abbas lead celeb reactions to Arijit Singh’s retirement
Hania Aamir gets real about masculinity: ‘Painfully haunting’
Hania Aamir gets real about masculinity: ‘Painfully haunting’
Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn express shock after Ajit Pawar plane crash reports
Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn express shock after Ajit Pawar plane crash reports

Popular News

Colombian plane crash kills 15, including Congressman Diogenes Quintero

Colombian plane crash kills 15, including Congressman Diogenes Quintero
2 hours ago
Charity Pierce, ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ star, breathes her last at 50

Charity Pierce, ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ star, breathes her last at 50
2 hours ago
Mbappe blasts Real Madrid after Benfica loss: ‘Not a champion team’

Mbappe blasts Real Madrid after Benfica loss: ‘Not a champion team’
3 hours ago