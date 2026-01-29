Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Don 3’ gets major update ahead of release

Atlee discussed future collaborations with Shah Rukh Khan and clearing the air on Don 3 rumours.
During the World Pickleball League event , the Jawaan filmmaker was asked to choose the best partner for Pickleball among all the actors he has collaborated with.
Atlee replied, “Shah Rukh sir.”
He went on to explain, “I think all my heroes are great players. But Shah Rukh sir, he’s also into sports, KKR. He’s the inspiration for me basically and… he’s into cinema, he plans for a film, he’s in a shooting schedule, parallely he has some time for his coach, his team, his planning. So I got inspired from him. So that’s why I called him my partner.”
Upon asking about his future collaboration with the Pathaan star, Atlee shared, “I think me and Shah Rukh sir will work on definitely something. But Jawan 2, I personally feel, maybe some years later. Not the immediate next. But definitely me and Shah Rukh sir will look into something when it comes in its flow.”
Discussing the possibilities of taking over Don 3, the filmmaker stated, “Oh oh! That’s a rumour. I also read it. No no, nothing like that.”
In his conversation, he also talked about his reunion with Deepika in Allu Arjun’s film, Atlee shared, “Yeah, she's my lucky charm. This is my second film with Deepika, and she's wonderful to work with. Oh my god! She's just unbelievable. And I think after motherhood, she's starting this film, and you are going to see a very different Deepika for sure.”
At present, the Allu Arjun and Deepika starrer goes by the working title AA22xA.