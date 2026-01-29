Deepika Padukone earns praises from ‘Jawan’ director: ‘Lucky charm’

Deepika Padukone has earned glowing praise from Jawan director Atlee, who hailed the actress as a “lucky charm” while reflecting on their collaboration.
While conversing at World Pickleball League event the Baby John maker opened up about his collaboration with Deepika in Allu Arjun’s film.
Atlee said, “Yeah, she's my lucky charm. This is my second film with Deepika, and she's wonderful to work with. Oh my god! She's just unbelievable. And I think after motherhood, she's starting this film, and you are going to see a very different Deepika for sure.”
Furthermore, he explained his creative process, “Every day, we are discovering something. I am aware of how everyone wants to hear about the film. And honestly, more than my audience, I am really waiting to tell them everything. We are spending sleepless nights working on it. We are readying something really big for everyone. And once it’s done, trust me, everyone will enjoy it to the maximum,” he said.
To note, AA22xA6 will be Deepika’s second Telugu pan-India movie after Kalki 2898 AD.
The Pathaan starlet is set to appear in Siddharth Anand’s King starring Shah Rukh Khan, which is slated for December 2026 release.