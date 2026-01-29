Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi stun in dark look at 'Wuthering Heights' premiere

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi turned heads with their striking Gothic glamour as they arrived at the premiere of Wuthering Heights, captivating fans and photographers alike.
The Barbie star along with the Kissing Booth star marked the attendance at the Los Angeles premiere of Wuthering Heights in coordinating looks.
For the glamorous appearance, Robbie donned a form-fitting Schiaparelli gown, which was detailed with a nude lace bodice that faded into a dramatic, black-and-red train that resembled the petals of a flower.
She paired her embellished gown with the Cartier Taj Mahal necklace from the Elizabeth Taylor Archive and Estate.
Robbie completed the look with Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings and ring, plus additional jewels from Fred Leighton.
Speaking at the redcarpet, the Suicide Squad star stated, that she and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, wanted to be "intentional" with her look and felt that the jewel's history made it an "appropriate" match with the dress.
On the other hand, Elordi served look as he coordinated with Robbie in an all-black suit and black shoes.
The duo is set to starred in the forthcoming film adaptation of Emily Brontë's 1847 novel Wuthering Heights.
The movie, directed by Emerald Fennell, is scheduled for release on February 13, 2026