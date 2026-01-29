Taylor Swift ‘protects’ BLACKPINK star from reliving her music industry nightmare

After going through a series of traumatic experiences in the music industry, Taylor Swift wants no one else to repeat the same fate as hers.
In a heartfelt confession while speaking on Call Her Daddy podcast, BLACKPINK star Rosé revealed how the Eras Tour hitmaker became her guiding light in the ruthless music industry when she decided to kick off her solo career.
Flashing back to the time when she visited Electric Lady Studios in NYC in September 2023, the K-pop idol recalled how the Opalite singer voluntarily stepped in to become her mentor as Rosé began preparing for her solo path outside the group.
At the time, the Pink Venom singer was learning how the American music industry operated and searching for the right label to support her next chapter.
Rosé revealed that Swift – who has suffered multiple traumatic experiences, including VMAs controversy with Kanye West, losing rights and ownership of her master recordings to Scooter Braun, and shocking scandal involving Ye and Kim Kardashian – gave her major advices that “protected” her.
“I’m grateful enough to have met her along the way at a party that I was invited to. She was so nice. We were chatting, and I explained why I was out in the U.S. Then I was like, ‘Oh, I was kinda struggling with this.’ She was like, ‘Ask me anything,’ and she pulled me aside,” the Shut Down hitmaker recalled.
The South Korean singer revealed that Taylor Swift offered her insights “into contracts, logistics, and the importance of protecting oneself while building an independent career.”
Notably, this isn’t the first time Rosé has revealed about the Grammy winner’s heartfelt gesture, as she spoke about it back in 2024 as well during an interview with i-D Magazine.