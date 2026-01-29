Louis Tomlinson slams 'The X Factor' as ‘unethical at times’

Louis Tomlinson has taken aim at The X Factor, branding the show “unethical at times” and arguing that talent competitions could do more to protect and support their contestants.
The One Direction alum, who competed on the ITV series back in 2010 became part of the famous boyband, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Nail Horan and Liam Payne.
He stresses that while he remains grateful to the show that gave him his big break, the long-running programme often fell short in its duty of care to contestants.
“It’s the power of those shows – The X Factor and stuff – they are unethical at times,” Louis admitted to The Sun.
He added, “I’m sure if we reflect on those shows, we could do better by the contestants.”
The Night Changes singer went on to say, “But it is also one of these things that give a lot of opportunity. Like I would never have been a singer if it wasn’t for that show. It is as simple as that.”
Notably, Tomlinson is not the first one who slammed the relaity show, prior to him Christopher Maloney, who finished in third place in 2012, has also called out the reality show's 'lack of support' upon it’s conclusion.