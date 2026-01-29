Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Louis Tomlinson slams 'The X Factor' as ‘unethical at times’

The One Direction alum had competed on the ITV series back in 2010

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Louis Tomlinson slams The X Factor as ‘unethical at times’
Louis Tomlinson slams 'The X Factor' as ‘unethical at times’

Louis Tomlinson has taken aim at The X Factor, branding the show “unethical at times” and arguing that talent competitions could do more to protect and support their contestants.

The One Direction alum, who competed on the ITV series back in 2010 became part of the famous boyband, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Nail Horan and Liam Payne.

He stresses that while he remains grateful to the show that gave him his big break, the long-running programme often fell short in its duty of care to contestants.

“It’s the power of those shows – The X Factor and stuff – they are unethical at times,” Louis admitted to The Sun.

He added, “I’m sure if we reflect on those shows, we could do better by the contestants.”

The Night Changes singer went on to say, “But it is also one of these things that give a lot of opportunity. Like I would never have been a singer if it wasn’t for that show. It is as simple as that.”

Notably, Tomlinson is not the first one who slammed the relaity show, prior to him Christopher Maloney, who finished in third place in 2012, has also called out the reality show's 'lack of support' upon it’s conclusion.

Zayn Malik takes swipe at Harry Styles amid ticket prices controversy
Zayn Malik takes swipe at Harry Styles amid ticket prices controversy
Chappell Roan dominates 2026 Resonator Awards with powerful social message
Chappell Roan dominates 2026 Resonator Awards with powerful social message
Cruz Beckham’s latest move linked to Brooklyn sparks confusion amid rift
Cruz Beckham’s latest move linked to Brooklyn sparks confusion amid rift
Taylor Swift ‘protects’ BLACKPINK star from reliving her music industry nightmare
Taylor Swift ‘protects’ BLACKPINK star from reliving her music industry nightmare
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi stun in dark look at 'Wuthering Heights' premiere
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi stun in dark look at 'Wuthering Heights' premiere
Jennifer Lopez’s ex Marc Anthony warms hearts with baby news
Jennifer Lopez’s ex Marc Anthony warms hearts with baby news
Noah Kahan reveals new album holds ‘feelings’ he ‘wants to scream’ after long silence
Noah Kahan reveals new album holds ‘feelings’ he ‘wants to scream’ after long silence
Brooklyn Beckham’s ex Hana Cross pulls out of exposé after family drama
Brooklyn Beckham’s ex Hana Cross pulls out of exposé after family drama
‘It Ends with Us’ star Brandon Sklenar speaks out on Lively-Baldoni texts drama
‘It Ends with Us’ star Brandon Sklenar speaks out on Lively-Baldoni texts drama
Nicki Minaj boldly backs President Trump at high-profile summit: ‘No. 1 fan’
Nicki Minaj boldly backs President Trump at high-profile summit: ‘No. 1 fan’
Charity Pierce, ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ star, breathes her last at 50
Charity Pierce, ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ star, breathes her last at 50
Kim Kardashian addresses deleted Prince Harry, Meghan Markle photos drama
Kim Kardashian addresses deleted Prince Harry, Meghan Markle photos drama

Popular News

Aryna Sabalenka reaches fourth consecutive Australian Open final

Aryna Sabalenka reaches fourth consecutive Australian Open final
16 minutes ago
Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for February 2026

Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for February 2026
51 minutes ago
Chappell Roan dominates 2026 Resonator Awards with powerful social message

Chappell Roan dominates 2026 Resonator Awards with powerful social message

2 hours ago