Zayn Malik takes swipe at Harry Styles amid ticket prices controversy 

Zayn Malik has seemingly thrown shade at his former One Direction member during his Las Vegas residency.
In his recent show, the Pillow Talk crooner appreciated the audience for taking their time to join him at his concert while also taking a subtle dig at Harry, causing a frenzy online.
Pausing between songs, Zayn addressed the big crowd, noting, "Who's from Vegas? Who's from elsewhere? I just want to say a big big thank you for being here with me tonight…."
"You could have all been anywhere, but you decided to spend your night with me. Hopefully the ticket prices weren't too high...just saying," Zayn teased with a chuckle.
The shocking remark came after Harry announced his global tour Together, Together, which has caused a backlash over its high ticker prices.
Tickets for the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker's London shows at Wembley range up to £466.24 for seats, while the standing prices range from £144 to £279. VIP packages cost anywhere from £468.85 to £725.
Fans' reaction to Zayn Malik's comment:
Fans flooded the social media platforms to share their reactions to Zayn's comment, as one fan penned, "the subtle shade is taking me out."
"I love him so much he really just had to throw that in there I stan the right person," another X post added.
A third post read, "so yall weren’t kidding with the 2026 is the new 2016 thing."
Tension between Zayn and Harry is not new, as the singer previously hinted at a strained relationship with Harry.
In 2017, Zayn told Us Weekly, "To be honest, I never really spoke to Harry even when I was in the band. So I didn't really expect that much of a relationship with him."
Harry Styles is set to break records after adding two more concerts to his Wembley Stadium run, bringing the total to 12 nights.
Moreover, he is set to release his fourth album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, on March 6, 2026.