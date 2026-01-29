Odessa A'zion exits 'Deep Cuts' after fans' casting concern: 'I'm with all of you'

Marty Supreme star Odessa A'zion pulled out of the A24 adaptation of Deep Cuts after her casting sparked an online backlash.
Turning to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, January 28, the 25-year-old announced that she will no longer be part of Sean Durkin's project.
"Guys! I am with all of you and I am not doing this movie. Lemme make myself clear," A'zion penned.
Deep Cuts, an adaptation of the 2025 Holly Brickley novel, has prompted fans' concern after A'zion was announced to play Zoe Gutierrez, a character who is of Mexican heritage and is Jewish.
Fans of the book accused the casting of whitewashing the character, who is a close friend of music critic Percy, who will be portrayed by Cailee Spaeny, and the ex-girlfriend of Percy's love interest Joe, set to be played by Drew Starkey.
"Thank you guys for bringing this to my attention. I'm so sorry that this happened," she continued.
Explaining the situation, A'zion shared that she initially tried for Percy but was offered the character of Zoe, which she accepted as she adored the story.
The Grand Army actress said that she had not read the book and was not familiar with Zoe's background, adding, "I'd never take a role from someone else that's meant to do it."
Notably, Austin Butler and Saoirse Ronan were originally set to lead the music-fuelled romance but dropped out due to scheduling issues.