Sadie Sink snub in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer spark outrage: 'Where is she?'

Spider-Man 4 trailer is finally out, but it wasn't how Sadie Sink's fans expected it to be!
On Wednesday, March 18, Sony Pictures released the highly anticipated trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, sparking a buzz of excitement.
However, outrage erupted among fans when they noticed Sadie Sink's shocking absence from the trailer.
The Stranger Things star took to her official Instagram handle to share the movie's promotional video, where fans flooded her comments section asking the actress about the blatant snub.
Fans' reactions:
"Where is sadie?" asked one of the Instagram users, while another expressed sadness, writing, "Sadie was not in the trailer was the saddest part."
A third slammed, "snubbing Stranger Things icon like this is a shock to my system, outraged."
"Why are you not in the trailer," one more questioned.
Why was Sadie Sink not in Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer?
Sadie Sink's absence from Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer could be a deliberate move by the makers of the film in order to build curiosity and hype surrounding her role in the movie.
Did Sadie Sink appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer?
While Sadie Sink's face was not clearly shown in Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, some fans pointed to the 1:57 timestamp, suggesting that the person seen from behind wearing a hoodie was the Stranger Things actress, playing the character of Jean Grey.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day release date:
Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to hit the cinemas on July 31, 2026.