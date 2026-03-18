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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Robert Pattinson reflects on ‘random’ path to reuniting with Zendaya in ‘The Drama’

The 'Twilight' star reflected on how a series of unexpected moments led to his reunion with Zendaya

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Robert Pattinson reflects on ‘random’ path to reuniting with Zendaya in ‘The Drama’
Robert Pattinson reflects on ‘random’ path to reuniting with Zendaya in ‘The Drama’

Robert Pattinson has opened up about the unexpected journey that led him to reunite with Zendaya in The Drama, describing their collaboration as a “random” yet exciting turn of events.

While conversing with Variety on the red carpet of The Drama premiere, the Twilight star reflected on how a series of unexpected moments led to his reunion with Zendaya.

Pattinson said, “How did this kind of lay the groundwork for you guys to then collaborate on these two other films? It's all kind of random.”

He went on to say, “I mean, I think we got Odyssey during the shoot on this and everything was so secret as well So we're like, did you get a call about the thing the other day? It was so fun, I mean, it's like I love working with her, she's just great and yeah, I do it again and again.”

Pattinson is currently headlining multiple high-profile projects, including the upcoming sci-fi epic Dune: Part Three and the dark romantic comedy The Drama.

The Batman: Part II stars alongside Zendaya in this A24 film, which follows a couple's wedding week as it catastrophically unravels.

The Drama film is set for release on April 3, 2026.

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