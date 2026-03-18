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  • By Sidra Khan
News

Afroman fires back at cops with brutal clapback in music video trial

The 'Hunter Got High' rapper Afroman delivers scathing statement, leaves cop in tears as he testifies in Adams County trial

  • By Sidra Khan
Afroman fires back at cops with brutal clapback in music video trial
Afroman fires back at cops with brutal clapback in music video trial

Afroman has begun his major legal battle with a fiery clapback.

On Tuesday, March 17, the Hunters Got High rapper appeared in court to testify in the Adams County trial, filed by a sheriff's office over his 2022 music video

During the courtroom drama, the 51-year-old American rapper and singer clashed with Ohio law enforcement and left a cop in tears with his brutal clapback, blaming the deputies for the high-profile case.

For those unversed, in August 2022, cops from the Adams County Sheriff's Office in Ohio raided Afroman's home on a search warrant alleging narcotics storage and kidnappings on the property. 

However, upon search, the deputies found no evidence and no charges were filed.

Following the incident, the Because I Got High rapper used the footage from the raid showing the officers in his track, Lemon Pound Cake.

As a result, the officials sued the rapper for invasion of privacy, revealing their faces without permission, causing humiliation, and commercially benefiting from their images.

Speaking at the court, Afroman lashed out at cops, saying, 'All of this is their fault."

"If they hadn’t wrongly raided my house, there would be no lawsuit, I would not know their names, they wouldn’t be on my home surveillance system, and there would be no songs … my money would still be intact," he added.

During the trial, Adams County's Deputy Sheriff Lisa Phillips told the court that she was called into work to effectively execute the warrant, noting that it was her day off from duty.

As the video played in court, Phillips was left in years as she recounted the humiliation she faced due to Afroman's video.

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