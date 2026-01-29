Royal
King Frederik X confirms Greenland trip amid US acquisition tensions

The King of Denmark has announced a trip to Greenland next month as tensions with President Trump escalate

King Frederik X of Denmark has announced a trip to Greenland next month as tensions escalates due to President Donald Trump's demand of acquiring the Arctic territory.

On Thursday, January 29, the official Instagram account of Danish royal family shared that the monarch is set to visit the territory from February 18 to February 20, 2026.

The King is scheduled to arrive in Nuuk, Greenland's capital city on Wednesday, February 18.

As per the palace, more details about the three-day programme will be released later.

"His Majesty the King will visit Greenland on 18-20 February 2026. The King is expected to arrive in Greenland's capital, Nuuk, on Wednesday 18 February. Further programme details will be announced later," the statement read.

The announcement was made amid heightened pressure from Washington, with Trump recently intensifies plans to acquire the country, noting that there is "no going back" on his acquisition plans.

When questioned at a press conference last week about the lengths he would pursue to secure the territory, Trump offered a cryptic warning, "You'll find out."

