  By Javeria Ahmed
Ahaan Panday gets candid about audience response on 'Saiyaara'

Ahaan Panday made his bollywood debut in 'Saiyaara' produced by Yash Raj Films

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday has admitted he and co-star Aneet Padda did not expect audiences to flock to theatres to watch “two newcomers.”

Conversing with Grazia magazine, Ahaan admitted they understood that two newcomers wouldn’t automatically draw crowds.

Chikki Panday’s son added that he never felt any burden while working on the film, describing the experience as one rooted in honesty between him and co-star Aneet.

He said, “Aneet and I even discussed this on set — that even if only two people walked out of the theatre feeling something, we’d done our job. We knew that we couldn’t expect audiences to flock in to watch two newcomers on screen.”

Ahan also shared that he was too busy after the film and couldn’t process all the love he has been receiving for his performance.

He said, “I think it’s better to not know. I just want to move on to the next one.”

To note, Ahan Panday made his bollywood debut in Saiyaara while Aneet, who had earlier worked in Kajol’s Salaam Venky, made her first leading role appearance.

Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Mohit Suri, the film chronicles the journey of Krish, a struggling musician, and his love story with Vaani Batra, an up-and-coming journalist and poet.

