Parineeti Chopra unfollows Saina Nehwal post-biopic? Athlete says 'didn't notice'

Parineeti Chopra’s shocking move of unfollowing Saina Nehwal after playing the latter’s role has been addressed by the Badminton star herself.
It’s worth mentioning here that Chopra played the role of Nehwal in 2021 biographical sports movie titled, Saina.
Years after the film's release, the sports movie once again got viewers’ attention after the fans noticed that Parineeti does not follow the Badminton star on Instagram.
Now, the 35-year-old athlete while addressing the issue, spoke to Subhojit Ghosh on his YouTube channel.
According to Nehwal, she never really noticed the follow-unfollow talk.
“Actually, I did not notice this, and it never really caught my attention,” said the professional player.”
She went on to say, “Life has been so busy with my training, tournaments and events that I never focused on this.
“Whatever conversations we had, it is not like we became friends or anything.”
According to Nehwal, she was more like a professional, telling her about what she has done in her life.
In the end, the athlete acknowledged that their interaction was limited to work related to the film and nothing more, as she said, “I never said that we had a friendship or anything like that.”
Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina showcased the Badminton player’s journey from her training, her struggles, and her passion for badminton.