  By Javeria Ahmed
Akshay Kumar reflects on rise to stardom ahead of 'Wheel of Fortune' return

The 'Padman' star recalled his hosting career and revealed the breakthrough moment of his career

Akshay Kumar reflected on his rise to stardom, crediting his success to punctuality and dedication.

While conversing with Hindustan Times, the Padman star recalled his hosting career and revealed the breakthrough moment of his career.

Sharing his view on hosting the show, Wheel of Fortune, Kumar said, “I wanted to do something that truly felt meaningful and joyful. Wheel of Fortune instantly clicked with me because it’s simple at heart, yet powerful in spirit. It celebrates participation, sharp thinking, and family bonding, values I deeply connect with.”

“Today, the small screen has evolved beyond just watching; it’s about engaging, playing along, and feeling included. Audiences now want shows they can experience together at home, and the show fits perfectly into that space. It’s timeless, yet perfectly in tune with today’s viewers,” the Housefull 5 star added

Reflecting on his career, Kumar admitted, “As for the moment that truly spun the wheel of fortune in my life, I believe it was the day I chose discipline over comfort. Coming from humble beginnings, every opportunity I got was because I showed up on time, worked hard, and stayed honest to my craft.”

He added, “There wasn’t one magical spin, but a series of choices that slowly changed my life. I truly believe that when preparation meets opportunity, the wheel turns in your favour and that’s exactly what this show stands for.”

It’s worth noting that Kumar admitted to a career shift ahead of his hosting stint on Wheel of Fortune, marking his return as a full-time reality show host.

