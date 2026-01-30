Fahad Mustafa praised for portraying harsh realities through drama serials

Fahad Mustafa recently earned praise for portraying harsh realities through his drama serials.
The actor-producer, who has produced remarkable dramas like Kafeel, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and Parwarish, was recently appreciated by a social media user.
The 42-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story on Friday, January 30, and re-shared a post that mentioned on of his previous dramas, Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet.
The users in his post while expressing good regards for Mustafa, wrote, that the too was from his production company, Big Bang Entertainment.
The post read, “Similar to Kafeel, this was a look at a harsh & painful reality that exists in our society.
"The privileged amongst us may not be able to relate (thankfully) but these stories must be told.”
On the professional front, Fahad Mustafa will soon shine at big screen this year as he is set to return to acting along with Mahira Khan in an upcoming romcom film.
The duo, who has previously worked in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, will star in a film tentatively titled, ALBM.
Written and directed by Bilal Altaf Khan, the upcoming movie also stars comedian and host Tabish Hashmi.
Moreover, the upcoming movie has been backed by ARY Films, Salman Iqbal Films and Big Bang Films.