Kareena Kapoor's explosive post hints at personal struggles

  By Salima Bhutto
  • By Salima Bhutto

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared an honest post of what it feels like to be a mother to two boys, hinting that the actress might be struggling with balancing life as a mother.

The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram Story on Friday, January 30, and shared life in a nutshell of a parents of two boys.

Kapoor’s post read, “The numbers say it all.”

It further went on to read, “Parents of two+ boys report 2-3x higher daily sensory overload.

“Over 70% say it's the relentless motion, not misbehavior, that drains them.

“Nearly 60% admit the real battle isn't with their kids — it's with their own self-regulation.”

According to the post shared by the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham star, this isn't a discipline issue as tt's endurance.

The post ended with a text, “And endurance rewires who you are.

If this intensity is reshaping you — who are you becoming because of it?”

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor will soon star in crime thriller titled, Daayra.

The movie, which has been directed by Meghna Gulzar, also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.

As per multiple reports, the duo has wrapped filming and is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2026.

