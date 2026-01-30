Khaqan Shahnawaz and Sabeena Syed ties knot in intimate Nikah ceremony

The emerging Pakistani actor, and content creator Khaqan Shahnawaz has finally tied the knot with Sabeena Syed in an intimate Nikah ceremony.
In a joint Instagram post on January 30, the couple announced the delightful news of their Nikah with a series of awe-inspiring images, writing, “Bismillah.”
For their big day, Sabeena shimmered in an elegant ivory lehenga with frills, wearing a traditional dupatta with red and gold border, embellished with sophisticated golden embroidery, and detailed patterns.
She complemented her look with heavy jewelry, while keeping the makeup minimal.
Meanwhile Khaqan wore a white sherwani decorated with delicate patterns. The fabric looks shiny and elegant.
He also draped a matching shawl over his shoulder, giving it a formal wedding look.
The event was attended by close family members and friends.
As soon as the couple’s images from the ceremony went viral, his comment section was flooded with sweet wishes from fans and fellow stars.
Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi commented, “MashaALLAH congratulations.”
A famous content creator Junaid Akram stated, “Congratulations. Blessings to both of you.”
Anoushey Ashraf also extended wishes for the adorable couple, writing, “May Allah be praised and may you two forever find comfort in one another.”
For those unaware, the couple announced their relationship in December 2025 with a heartfelt post.