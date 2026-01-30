Trending
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Khaqan Shahnawaz and Sabeena Syed ties knot in intimate Nikah ceremony

The adorable couple officially announced their relationship in December 2025 with a heartfelt post

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Khaqan Shahnawaz and Sabeena Syed ties knot in intimate Nikah ceremony
Khaqan Shahnawaz and Sabeena Syed ties knot in intimate Nikah ceremony

The emerging Pakistani actor, and content creator Khaqan Shahnawaz has finally tied the knot with Sabeena Syed in an intimate Nikah ceremony.

In a joint Instagram post on January 30, the couple announced the delightful news of their Nikah with a series of awe-inspiring images, writing, “Bismillah.”


For their big day, Sabeena shimmered in an elegant ivory lehenga with frills, wearing a traditional dupatta with red and gold border, embellished with sophisticated golden embroidery, and detailed patterns.

She complemented her look with heavy jewelry, while keeping the makeup minimal.

Meanwhile Khaqan wore a white sherwani decorated with delicate patterns. The fabric looks shiny and elegant.

He also draped a matching shawl over his shoulder, giving it a formal wedding look.

The event was attended by close family members and friends.

As soon as the couple’s images from the ceremony went viral, his comment section was flooded with sweet wishes from fans and fellow stars.

Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi commented, “MashaALLAH congratulations.”

A famous content creator Junaid Akram stated, “Congratulations. Blessings to both of you.”

Anoushey Ashraf also extended wishes for the adorable couple, writing, “May Allah be praised and may you two forever find comfort in one another.”

For those unaware, the couple announced their relationship in December 2025 with a heartfelt post.

Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu announce release date for ‘Varanasi’
Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu announce release date for ‘Varanasi’
'Mardaani 3’ reviews: Film takes solid start at box office
'Mardaani 3’ reviews: Film takes solid start at box office
Ahad Raza Mir turns emotional while looking back on 9 years in industry
Ahad Raza Mir turns emotional while looking back on 9 years in industry
‘Bhoot Police’ sequel gets exciting update
‘Bhoot Police’ sequel gets exciting update
Rani Mukerji breaks silence on AR Rahman’s controversial comment
Rani Mukerji breaks silence on AR Rahman’s controversial comment
Fahad Mustafa praised for portraying harsh realities through drama serials
Fahad Mustafa praised for portraying harsh realities through drama serials
Akshay Kumar reflects on rise to stardom ahead of 'Wheel of Fortune' return
Akshay Kumar reflects on rise to stardom ahead of 'Wheel of Fortune' return
Kareena Kapoor's explosive post hints at personal struggles
Kareena Kapoor's explosive post hints at personal struggles
Parineeti Chopra unfollows Saina Nehwal post-biopic? Athlete says 'didn't notice'
Parineeti Chopra unfollows Saina Nehwal post-biopic? Athlete says 'didn't notice'
Ahaan Panday gets candid about audience response on 'Saiyaara'
Ahaan Panday gets candid about audience response on 'Saiyaara'
Alizeh Shah slams veteran singer Shazia Manzoor for dishonesty
Alizeh Shah slams veteran singer Shazia Manzoor for dishonesty
Laiba Khan drops breathtaking snaps from her bridal shower
Laiba Khan drops breathtaking snaps from her bridal shower

Popular News

Kevin Warsh nominated as next Federal Reserve chair by Trump

Kevin Warsh nominated as next Federal Reserve chair by Trump
33 minutes ago
Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola addresses divorce rumours

Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola addresses divorce rumours

13 minutes ago
Ariana Grande gets real about viral six-finger photoshop error

Ariana Grande gets real about viral six-finger photoshop error
56 minutes ago