Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu announce release date for ‘Varanasi’

  By Sidra Khan
S.S. Rajamouli's upcoming action-adventure fantasy film 'Varanasi' starring Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu gets release date

In an exciting new update, Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu starring Varanasi has set its release date.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, January 30, the Indian A-list stars sparked a buzz among fans by announcing the release date for their upcoming action-adventure fantasy film.

In her post, PeeCee unveiled a spectacular space-themed poster of the movie, showing an asteroid striking the Earth in the form of the number “7”, with Varanasi written across the horizontal line.

While the left side of number 7 stated “April,” right side featured the year “2027.

“So much love and excitement for this,” expressed the Barfi actress as she announced the release date, writing, “#VARANASI in cinemas April 7th, 2027.”

Mahesh Babu, in his Instagram post, also shared the same cover with the caption, “7th April 2027… #VARANASI.”

Fans reactions:

Commenting on Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu’s posts, fans expressed their excitement for Varanasi, with one of them showing their anticipation stating, “Can’t wait.”

Another excitedly exclaimed, “Boxoffice is going to be destroyed.”

“From East to West, the global takeover begins on April 7th, 2027,” a third chimed in.

Varanasi plot:

Varanasi centers on the story showing “a Shiva devotee is sent on a mysterious mission to find an ancient cosmic artifact. As he travels through history uncovering clues, he discovers the one who assigned the quest is an evil mastermind seeking world control. forever. unveiled,” as per IMDb.

Varanasi cast:

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the ensemble cast of Varanasi features Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Prakash Raj in the main roles.

