  • By Syeda Fazeelat
'Mardaani 3’ reviews: Film takes solid start at box office

The Rani Mukerji starrer continues the 'Mardaani' series’ tradition of underscoring serious social issues in a captivating way

The highly-anticipated Mardaani 3 takes a solid start with its official release in theatres today.

The Rani Mukerji starrer is slowly gaining momentum at the box office, with excellent reviews and immense support from audiences helping increase ticket sales across India.

Though the film did not open with massive numbers, it is showing positive growth after listening to positive reviews from others.

Several reports suggested that evening and night shows are seeing greater amounts of audience, particularly in key regions.

The film continues the Mardaani series’ tradition of underscoring serious social issues in a captivating way.

Fans reactions

The recently released Mardaani 3 has sparked a wave of positive reactions across social media, with fans sharing their thoughts in real time.

A fan appreciated the film, writing, "A Heart Wrenching Flick Highlighting Major social Issue."

"#Mardaani3 is a decent watch addressing a major social issue, Mardaani 3 unapologetically highlights the Sad part of our system and society, some scenes will make you numb and angry if you are emotionally sensitive," the fan continued.

Another fan wrote, "Mardaani 3 is not just powerful cinema, it is a wake-up call. Brave storytelling, hard-hitting moments and a performance by Rani Mukerji that stays with you long after the screen fades. Truly unmissable."

"Short Review of #Mardaani3 : if you have liked Mardaani & Mardaani 2 then you’d love Mardaani3 as well. There is almost no difference between the 3 movies. Same kind of movies, same kind of premise, same kind of screenplay and same kind of climax. No difference, all same to same," a third fan wrote.

The Mardaani 3 is garnering significant attention from people of all groups, including young viewers and families, leading to steading football throughout the day.

