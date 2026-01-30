Ahad Raza Mir turns emotional while looking back on 9 years in industry

Trending
  By Javeria Ahmed
Ahad Raza Mir kicked off his career in 2017 with the drama serial 'Sammi'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Ahad Raza Mir grew emotional as he reflected on his nine-year journey in the industry, sharing a heartfelt message of gratitude for those who have supported him along the way.

Taking to Instagram account on Thursday, the Yaqeen Ka Safar star shared the screenshot of an article which said, “Fans Celebrate 9 Years Since Ahad Raza Mir's TV Debut.”

It added, “The Pakistani-Canadian actor debuted in the Hum TV drama Sammi, playing a supporting role that explored women's struggles in rural Pakistan. Since then, he has shone in hits like Yaqeen Ka Safar as Dr. Asfandyar, Yeh Dil Mera as brooding Talha, and Hum Tum as charming Adam, earning praise for his versatility from intense thrillers to comedies. While touring Australia for cancer hospital fundraisers, Mir liked fan tributes, sparking joyful tears among admirers who highlight his humility, philanthropy, and recent international work in BBC's World on Fire and Netflix's Resident Evil.”

In response, Ahad penned a note to his fans saying, “I'm so grateful to everyone who walked this road with me, to my younger self for starting, and to the version of me standing here now—still learning, still imperfect, but hey, still here. This is not a celebration of success, rather a celebration of all of you. You are my family. I love you.”

To note, Ahad Raza Mir rose to fame with Yaqeen Ka Safar (2017), winning a Lux Style Award, and later starred in hits like Ehd-e-Wafa (2019) and Hum Tum (2022).

