  • By Javeria Ahmed
Rani Mukerji breaks silence on AR Rahman’s controversial comment

Rani Mukerji has pushed back against AR Rahman’s recent “communal thing” remark, insisting that Bollywood remains “the most secular place.”

While conversing with DD News, the Mardaani 3 star, who celebrated her 30-years in Bollywood, revealed that she has never faced any such discrimination in her three-decade-long career.

“Bollywood is the most secular place, and I truly believe that. There is no discrimination based on caste or religion. In my 30 years in the industry, I have never experienced anything like this. I love this industry, it made me who I am today,” she said.

Rani added, “I am saying this from the bottom of my heart: here, merit matters. Your work speaks for you, and ultimately, the person the audience connects with is the one who survives and succeeds. For me, Bollywood remains the most secular and one of the most amazing places to be.”

Upon asking about the industry politics, the Hichki star responded, “I stay far away from all of that. I only focus on my films, and at this stage of my life, my priority is my child and my family.”

Notably, Rani Mukerji made the comment after AR Rahman opened up about his struggles he faced as a Tamil composer in Bollywood.

“I'm not in search of work. I want work to come to me; the sincerity of my work to earn things. I feel it's a jinx when I go on in search of things... People who are not creative have the power now to decide things and this might have been a communal thing also but not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I said, 'Oh that's great, rest for me, I can chill out with my family,'” he said.

To note, Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3, released in theatres on January 30, 2026, coinciding with Rani Mukerji's 30th anniversary in Bollywood. 

